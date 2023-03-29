How do oil palm companies get away with disregarding Indonesian law? (commentary)

This article was co-published with The Gecko Project and New Mandala. “Please tell me how I can make companies obey the law,” the official said. He was exasperated by the companies whose oil palm plantations saturated the subdistrict he headed in Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer. Their managers refused to give him information, address complaints or even come to his office when called, he told me and my co-researcher Pujo Semedi. His complaint was not unusual. Semedi and I were studying everyday life in what we called the “plantation zone” — part of the vast swath of rural Indonesia that has been subsumed by oil palm plantations. One of our key findings, one reinforced by other academics and journalists, is that the companies that now preside over this zone routinely disregard the law. A recent in-depth investigation by Mongabay, The Gecko Project and BBC News found widespread noncompliance with a 2007 regulatory requirement for companies to give a fifth of any new plantation to communities. Scores of plantation corporations provide less land — in plots known as “plasma” — than the law requires, develop it years late or fail to provide any plasma at all. This is no small matter. The government has issued oil palm plantation permits covering 22 million hectares (54 million acres), a third of Indonesia’s total farmland. Corporations are expected to bring jobs and prosperity to rural areas, but they frequently prefer hiring migrant workers over local residents, claiming they are more disciplined workers.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

