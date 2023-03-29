In central Brazil, mining company ignores Quilombola concerns over gold project

Canadian mining company Aura Minerals has celebrated high profits in recent years, with record gains on the stock exchange. Meanwhile, the Quilombola community of Baião, in Almas, Tocantins state, which will be directly affected by the company’s new gold mining project, had their right to prior consultation ignored. Aura Minerals’s value increased by almost 700% between 2019 and 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange — the best performance among 3,500 companies. The reason for such extraordinary performance is simple: The company pays investors extremely well. Residents of Baião — located a little more than 3 miles away from the mining site — in turn, were not heard in the decision to resume the project that used to belong to mining company Vale. The open-pit mine is located near the community and will affect them directly. That includes the Riachão, the only river to cross the Quilombola territory, which will be used by the company. The quilombo’s residents estimate that, in the event of an accident with the dam used by the company, the Baião community would be instantly engulfed and would disappear completely, with no chance to react. “The company claims that they are not in our territory, but do they have an escape route to save the territory if the dam collapses? The other communities will be affected in terms of water, social life, fauna and flora, but Baião risks disappearing,” Maryellen Crisóstomo said to the Mining Observatory. Crisóstomo is one of the leaders of quilombo Baião and serves…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay