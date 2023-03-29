Indigenous communities and Mennonite colonies clash in Colombia

In the first half of the 20th century, Mennonite communities fled Europe for South America and, over the intervening decades, established large colonies in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Bolivia. In 2015, three colonies arrived in Colombia, attracting controversy due to deforestation for large-scale agriculture in protected areas and Indigenous territories. Leaders of the Barrulia, Tsabilonia, and Itwitsulibo Indigenous communities, located in Colombia’s Meta department, told the Mongabay Latam/Rutas del Conflicto reporting team that Mennonite colony members and other individuals have threated and intimidated them in an attempt to force Indigenous communities off their land and stop them from reclaiming land already lost. Several of these leaders requested anonymity due to safety concerns. Satellite data and imagery visualized on Global Forest Watch show tree cover loss associated with large-scale agriculture and road-building occurring since 2015 in the area of the Liviney Mennonite Colony, located in Meta’s Puerto Gaitán municipality. Clearance appears to be ongoing, with agricultural expansion cutting into forest in as recently as the third week of March. Satellite imagery from Planet Labs captured February 2023 shows large agricultural field associated with the Liveny Mennonite Colony. “They have bought new land and they cut wood where our ancestors were,” said an Indigenous resident who requested their name be withheld. Alba Rubiela, the leader of the Indigenous Sikuani community of Barrulia, told reporters she requested protection of her community’s territory in 2017 from the Colombian National Land Agency (known by its Spanish acronym, ANT). According…This article was originally published on Mongabay

