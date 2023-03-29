Mexico’s Tren Maya hotel construction clears forest reserve without permits

MEXICO CITY — The sudden, unexpected construction of a hotel in the middle of a protected reserve in southern Mexico has surprised residents and left many conservationists scrambling to figure out what’s going to happen to one of the largest contiguous rainforests in Mesoamerica. Developers broke ground on the project in Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, in the state of Campeche, in January, setting off a wave of concern among residents worried about deforestation and the preservation of ancient ruins. The hotel is part of the Tren Maya, a controversial railway line that will move tourists and cargo throughout the Yucatán Peninsula and southern Mexico. “There were rumors that a hotel was going to be built and that there were people already doing measurements at a work site. But they were just that: just rumors,” said Carlos Mauricio Delgado Martínez, a member of the Ocelot Working Group, an NGO. “No one really knew what was going to happen.” Delgado said he was carrying out fieldwork when he encountered construction workers clearing trees in the middle of the reserve, dangerously close to the Maya ruins of Calakmul and an important watering hole that sustains local wildlife. The hotel will reportedly sit on a 3-hectare (7.4-acre) plot and have around 150 rooms. While the building is technically within the reserve’s buffer zone, where some development is permitted, it also falls within the area that was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002. Heavy machinery was moved onto the site overnight, residents told Mongabay.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

