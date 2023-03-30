Do tiger-dense habitats also help save carbon stock? It’s complicated

KATHMANDU — In 2012, when wildlife biologist Kanchan Thapa visited Chitwan National Park, a stronghold of the Bengal tiger in Nepal, a colleague asked him a question: “How much carbon can we save if we save one tiger?” It was an “interesting” question for Thapa, linking the two pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change, and stayed with him for a long time. “I wanted to find an answer to the question and to look at the relation between carbon stock and tiger habitat,” Thapa told Mongabay. In a newly published study, Thapa and colleagues attempted to find an answer. In short: it’s what Thapa called “a simple calculation” that’s also a complicated trade-off. And while the researchers found some interesting correlations, they note that more data and studies are needed to get a clearer picture. A grassland in Nepal. Image by Abhaya Raj Joshi for Mongabay. Their initial idea was to fit tigers with GPS collars to observe their movements through different types of habitats, including forests made up predominantly of the sal trees that are emblematic of this part of Nepal. For each of these habitats, they could then calculate the above-ground biomass carbon stock — the amount of carbon stored in vegetation such as trees, shrubs and grasses above the surface. “However that wasn’t possible as we didn’t have enough carbon data for the entire tiger habitat in Nepal,” Thapa said. So for the study, Thapa and his team decided to focus on 97 plots of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

