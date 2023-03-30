Newly published carbon market standards aim to increase integrity, confidence

An independent governance body has released a set of rules aimed at boosting the “integrity” of the global carbon market for the exchange of credits meant to address the climate impacts of companies and individuals. “It’s clear we are not acting fast enough to address the climate crisis,” Annette Nazareth, chair of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), said in a statement. “We need every tool available working at full speed to secure a livable future and a high-integrity voluntary carbon market is one of those tools.” The group says the core carbon principles (CCPs) it launched March 29 set a “threshold standard” for quality in carbon markets that will help keep the global temperature rise at less than 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. To earn the CCP label, projects must address governance issues such as verification and transparency. They also must ensure that the emissions reductions and removals of carbon actually happen at claimed levels above what would have been accomplished under the business-as-usual scenario and adhere to strict guidelines intended to ensure that projects don’t harm communities or the environment, according to the ICVCM’s statement. A local man working with a reforestation project in Peru. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The group notes that a public consultation process that involved Indigenous and community groups produced more than 5,000 comments on the principles in 2022, which helped to shape the final draft of the 10 principles. “Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities have a vital…This article was originally published on Mongabay

