'Power up Britain' plan targets emissions and costs

From BBC
A plan to cut greenhouse gasses and lower energy costs by investing in nuclear power, renewable energy and carbon capture technology is published by the government on Thursday.
The plan includes measures to ensure emissions are net zero by 2050, mainly by cutting fossil fuel dependence.
Ministers say they want the UK to have the cheapest electricity in Europe by 2050, but admit the strategy is unlikely to bring down bills next year.
Labour said the plans were a “rehash”.
The strategy – called Powering Up Britain – is largely focused on increasing UK clean energy – wind, solar and nuclear – which it is hoped will drive down emissions but also reduce energy costs.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “When global energy supplies are disrupted and weaponised by the likes of Putin, we have seen household bills soar. We are stepping up to ensure our energy security in the long term so we can drive down energy prices.”
There are dozens of measures in the plan, which runs to 1,000 pages, covering energy efficiency in domestic properties to large infrastructure projects. They include: