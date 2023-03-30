Reconnecting ‘island habitat’ with wild corridors in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest

This story is the third article of a three-part Mongabay mini-series on island habitat forest restoration projects. Read Part One and Part Two. More and more, the world’s isolated and beleaguered island habitats aren’t in the sea or even atop mountains: they’re islands of biodiversity surrounded by human communities. And few biomes on Earth are more fragmented than the Atlantic Forest of Brazil, or the Mata Atlântica. Once stretching unbroken from central Brazil to Argentina, this coastal rainforest was fractured over centuries by logging, agriculture and urban sprawl. Around 7% of the Atlantic Forest remains today, most of that in fragments of various sizes, out of a once estimated 133 million hectares (329 million acres). But there is hope for what’s left, if some of the many island habitat fragments can be reconnected and enlarged. That’s the mission of Saving Nature, an NGO that began regrowing its first forest corridor linking up isolated patches of Atlantic Forest habitat in 2007. The project, dubbed Fazenda Dourada (“Golden Farm” in Portuguese), was selected to help support one of the region’s flagships species, the endangered golden lion tamarin (Leontopithecus rosalia). “You create forest fragments and they lose species. And the smaller they are, the more they lose,” explains conservation scientist Stuart Pimm, who founded Saving Nature, which was called Saving Species up until 2019. The NGO has over the years created 14 corridor and forest protection projects in six countries, with efforts underway in South America, Asia and Africa. The first wildlife bridge…This article was originally published on Mongabay

