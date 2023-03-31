A caribou hunter and researchers uncover the impact of climate change on Arctic hunting

In Tsiigehtchic, a village in Canada’s Northwest Territories where two rivers meet, a group of hunters returns to their community with pieces of caribou on toboggans dragged by their snowmobiles. Hunters travel for up to two days to intersect with the caribou’s path in the Arctic. When they come home, they prepare the meat by drying it and share it with some of the people who didn’t participate in the hunt, often the elderly, single mothers, or widows. James Andre, a member of the Indigenous Gwich’in community, said the sharing of caribou meat is one tradition that his people have observed for generations. The Porcupine caribou (Rangifer tarandus groenlandicus), a herd that migrates through the Canadian Arctic and into Alaska annually, has served as the food source for the Gwich’in people for thousands of years. That dependance has led to a deep respect for the caribou. When joining community hunts, where multiple Indigenous groups travel together in the fall, Andre has shown respect after killing caribou by using as many parts of the animal as he can. That includes using the animal’s four-chambered stomach to make sacks and the hooves to make glue. He only shoots full-size males and doesn’t kill more than he can take back. “That’s the way we were taught and we continue to teach our young people the same way,” Andre said. Andre is one of 11 authors of a recent study published in Nature Sustainability that suggests climate change could impact caribou hunting in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay