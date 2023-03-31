Indigenous Pataxó demand land demaraction amid rising violence and murders

PRADO, Bahia — Eliane de Oliveira Conceição heard the roar of gunfire before she could see who was firing. In the early hours of daylight, she could make out three vehicles that slowly approached the farm and opened fire indiscriminately. She darted for a place to hide. Several feet away, her 14-year-old son, Gustavo Conceição da Silva, took cover behind a concrete wall, but the bullets pierced the barrier and killed him. It wasn’t until one of the rounds ricocheted off a steel gate back at the assailants that they retreated, speeding off as quickly as they had arrived. “That’s when they finally backed off because they came to kill us all,” she said. The farm where this attack occurred in September lies in one of around two dozen plots of land that members of her Indigenous group, the Pataxó, have reclaimed from wealthy ranchers in the Brazilian state of Bahia. Last week, a state judge filed repossession orders against three of these reoccupations that will effectively evict the Pataxó, intensifying the violence that has been escalating against Indigenous people in the south of Bahia, which has claimed the lives of three Pataxó youth. The crisis the Pataxó are facing adds to growing pressure on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples to demarcate Indigenous lands and solidify protections for Indigenous people in Brazil. Whether or not the new ministry can curb violence and mitigate the land conflicts will be a test in standing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay