Monarch butterflies become a powerful symbol for justice at the U.S./Mexico border (commentary)

Monarch butterflies could go extinct, much to the dismay of environmentalists in the U.S. and Mexico. Monarch butterfly populations in Mexico have dropped 22% in the last year, according to a new World Wildlife Fund report. Eastern monarch butterflies migrate from Canada to the U.S. and down to Mexico to spend their winters in the forests of the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Mexico. The report found that the number of trees lost from these forests tripled in the last year. When the winter ends, monarchs then return north, passing through the U.S. to Canada and breeding along the way. Herbicides and the loss of milkweed plants, where monarchs lay their eggs, has worsened the decline of the insect. Monarchs have declined up to 72% over the past decade, with the western population dropping from 10 million in the 1980s to just 1,914 butterflies in 2021. In July 2022, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the monarch butterfly as endangered, but the U.S. government has still not protected the insect. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that they did not have the resources to conserve the species. Environmental groups sued the government agency for their failure to protect monarchs under the Endangered Species Act. Mural at the National Butterfly Center by Anat Ronen. Last month, the U.S. government listed the prostrate milkweed, a rare species of the milkweed plant, as endangered and mandated its protection in critical habitat along the U.S.-Mexico border wall in South Texas, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay