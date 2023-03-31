New leafless orchid blooms in a fragmented Sri Lankan rainforest named after a precious yellow sapphire

COLOMBO — The Sinharaja Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site is a large complex of lowland wilderness that is largely fragmented due to human activity. Walankanda and Viharakanda are two fragmented forest areas, and an ongoing project aims to connect these two forest areas through a land corridor. Amila Perera, the project’s coordinator from Dilmah Conservation, was undertaking a survey on plants for this project when he made a chance observance of an unusual flower in the Walankanda forest floor. The flower was yellow with a red tint; what was unusual about the plant was that it had no leaves. Perera recalled a somewhat similar wildflower belonging to the ginger family, but he thought this was a different bloom. To verify, in March 2021, he sent a photograph of the flower to Bhathiya Gopallawa, a PhD candidate at the University of Peradeniya (UOP) who worked at the National Herbarium. The new leafless orchid is named Gastrodia pushparaga due to its coloration and the locality. Image courtesy of Amila Perera. The characteristics of a flower are critical for plant identification, so there are instances in which botanists must wait years or even decades until a tree begins to flower in order to make an accurate scientific identification. But in this instance, the orchid did not have any leaves and the only identifier was the flower itself. Also, similar orchids in the area had shed flowers and already had seed pots, giving a clear sign that their flowering season was reaching…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay