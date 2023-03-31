Sewage spills in England totalled 1.75 million hours in 2022

From BBC
Water companies released raw sewage into rivers and seas in England for more than 1.75 million hours last year.
The figures – an average of 824 spills per day – are down a third on the previous year, but the Environment Agency attributed the fall to dry weather, not water company action.
Sewage is released if there is too much demand on treatment works in rainy periods. It is a legitimate process.
But experts say it is happening too often and poses a danger to health.
Untreated effluent, including human waste, wet wipes and sanitary products are contained within these releases, posing a serious risk to the local wildlife, swimmers and others who use UK waterways.
“This degrades precious ecosystems and poses a danger to public health,” said Prof Jamie Woodward, geography professor at the University of Manchester.
“Each discharge is a toxic cocktail of many pollutants, including microplastics and pathogens.”
The latest data, revealed by the Environment Agency on Friday, is taken from monitoring stations installed at combined sewer overflows or CSOs. CSOs were developed as overflow valves to reduce the risk of sewage backing up during heavy rainfall when sewer pipes become overloaded, leading to flooding.
The valves release a mixture of raw sewage from homes and businesses, and rainwater run-off.
Whilst the data shows a 34% reduction in the duration of spills since 2021, John Leyland, environment
