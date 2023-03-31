What’s black and white and spins? Wind turbines that don’t kill birds

Picture yourself driving down a local highway, passing familiar street signs and encountering typical traffic. Then, without warning, you find a cow standing in the middle of the road. You slam on your brakes, but it’s too late to avoid a collision. Something similar happens to seabirds when they encounter wind turbines, especially when they’re looking down, rather than ahead, in search of food, says Graham Martin, an ornithologist and bird vision expert at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. “If you’re an eagle and you’re flying along, you may have fantastic, high spatial resolution vision,” Martin tells Mongabay. “But if you turn your head to look down, you just don’t look where you’re going. But of course, that’s always worked [for birds] in the past; that’s never been a problem. It’s just now that we put things in the way for them.” In a recent paper published in Global Ecology and Conservation, Martin and his colleague, Alex Banks of Natural England, an independent government agency, proposed a new strategy for mitigating collisions between seabirds and wind turbines. It involves painting a black-and-white pattern on turbines to produce a flickering effect while moving, thereby warning birds of a turbine’s existence — and hopefully reducing deaths. The new paper proposed a new strategy for mitigating collisions between seabirds and wind turbines. Image by 台灣水鳥研究群 彰化海岸保育行動聯盟 via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Painting wind turbines at Smøla wind farm, Norway. The strategy involves painting a black-and-white pattern on turbines to produce a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

