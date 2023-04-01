Unlimited fines for water companies dumping sewage

From BBC
Water companies could face unlimited fines for dumping sewage, under government plans expected to be announced in the coming days.
Ministers want to lift a cap of £250,000 for penalties for firms that release sewage into rivers and the sea.
Releases of untreated waste are legal in some cases, but they also pose risks to human health and to ecosystems.
Official figures have shown there were an average of 825 sewage spills per day into England’s waterways last year.
This represented a 19% decrease from 2021 – but the Environment Agency (EA) put the drop largely down to drier weather, rather than the actions of water companies.
Companies are allowed to discharge untreated sewage into rivers in exceptional circumstances – for example, during heavy rainfall.
But they can be acting illegally if they pump sewage into water when the conditions are dry, or if they are not treating enough of the waste before releasing it.
Water UK, which represents the water industry, said this was the fourth year that spill figures had come down, and that firms were “committed to building on this positive news”.
But the government said the volume of spillages recorded in the latest data was unacceptable.
In the coming days, ministers are expected to announce their plans to “make polluters pay” – addressing all sources of pollution, including from chemicals used in farming and plastics.
