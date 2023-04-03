EU woody biomass final policy continues threatening forests and climate: Critics

Forest campaigners voiced grave disappointment and alarm March 30 over the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED) as it applies to wood burning for energy and heat. Nearly all agree that the new biomass policy will further damage global forests, increase heat-trapping carbon emissions, and exacerbate climate change, even as policymakers claim the approved regulations do the opposite. “The revised RED is not based on advancing scientific or even pragmatic insights as we fought and hoped for years,” Fenna Swart, a forest advocate with The Netherlands’ Clean Air Committee, told Mongabay. “It is only a political solution for key stakeholders… for an unsolved global problem.” Stakeholders who benefit, she said, include northern European member states with large harvestable forests such as Sweden and Finland, and the forestry and energy industries. Campaigners did note that some additional forest and soil protections are now a part of the third iteration of RED. For example, REDIII prohibits biomass subsidies in the 27-member states for “harvested roundwood” better suited for higher value timber products. It also bans biomass subsidies supporting the use of stumps and roots, which when left in the ground protect soil sequestered carbon. The major problem, say activists, is that REDIII keeps intact the definition of woody biomass as a renewable energy source on par with zero-carbon wind and solar — a definition Australia chose to abandon last December to stave off biomass industry incursions there. The U.K.’s Drax power station, fueled solely by wood from the U.S and Canada. Unlike…This article was originally published on Mongabay

