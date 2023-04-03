Guinea’s crab-fishing chimps are in good health, study shows, but threats loom

A team of international scientists has used a new genetic tool to measure the size of a population of crab-fishing chimpanzees living in a pristine mountain range in Guinea where there are plans to mine for iron ore. The “genetic census” analyzed nearly 1,000 fecal samples collected over 15 years within the Nimba Strict Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the range that straddles the borders of Guinea, Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire. The survey demonstrated that the population of western chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus) on the Guinean side, where they’re known for their unique ability to fish for freshwater crabs in shallow streams, is viable and healthy. It numbers more than 136 individuals, with evidence of migration between communities necessary to maintain genetic diversity. “It’s a healthy and viable population, and [the number of chimpanzees] is actually an underestimate, because when you do genetic analyses based on fecal sampling, infants and juveniles are generally not included,” says Kathelijne Koops, professor of evolutionary anthropology at the University of Zurich, who was the lead author of a recently published study describing the findings. Through genetic analyses in the laboratory, the research team was able to work out the unique DNA of 136 individual chimpanzees. Armed with that information, they traced the movements of these individuals throughout the western part of the Nimba Mountains, in a breathtakingly beautiful landscape of rainforest interspersed with high-altitude savannas and fast-flowing rivers. The Mount Nimba Strict Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

