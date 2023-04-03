I'm being terrorised by the squirrels in my kitchen

From BBC
Michelle Collins says she is terrified to enter her kitchen every morning because of the grey squirrels which have been living in her house for the last three years.
Evading the efforts of pest controllers, they have chewed up her doors and skirting boards and have eaten her dogs’ food.
The 39-year-old gym owner said they go into her kitchen at night, leaving her at the end of her tether.
Michelle, from Kilwinning in Ayrshire, said: “I never imagined squirrels could do this to my home, it’s unbelievable what they can do.
“I’ve tried everything but nothing is working. I feel terrorised by them.
“I’m terrified to go into my kitchen every morning.”
Michelle told BBC Scotland she became aware of the problem when she started hearing a noise in the walls, then noticed piles of sawdust at doors and skirting boards.
“I live near woodland and they jump off the trees, onto my car port and then onto my house,” she said.
“There is a hole where they have dug under my porch and are coming up the inside of my walls.”
She keeps her dogs’ food in the conservatory, which is off the kitchen – and the squirrels had chewed through the door to get to the food.
“I now put the food away when I go to bed, but in the morning I’ve found the towel I’ve used to stop up the gap is pulled out and