In Brazil, scientists fight an uphill battle to restore the disappearing Cerrado savanna

Brasília National Forest is a Paris-sized oasis of green surrounded on three sides by concrete satellite cities that serve Brazil’s capital city. Extensive trails and expanses of forest make it popular among mountain bikers and joggers who can be seen running beneath the shade of pine and eucalyptus trees. So when Gustavo Paiva started cutting down the pine trees to grow shrubs and grasses as part of a restoration project, lots of people would ask him, “What are you doing? How is this restoration?” He tells me this on a late January as we drive in a muddy 4×4 down a dusty red road. People working in savanna restoration get this reaction quite frequently. “People associate trees with nature, and restoration with more trees — not fewer,” says Paiva, a restoration expert who works for Tikré, one of the first private companies focused on restoration in the Cerrado, the vast Brazilian savanna. The pine trees in this area are remnants of a large-scale timber program from the 1970s that has since fallen into obscurity. They’re also invasive species, crowding out the native savanna vegetation and harming local biodiversity. Once you get rid of them, Paiva says, waving his hand at the low savanna shrubs around us, “underneath it all is the Cerrado.” Large tracts of native savanna and grasslands exist mainly in state and federal parks like this one, Pirineus State Park in Goias. Image by Sarah Sax. The Cerrado is Brazil’s second-largest biome (after the Amazon Rainforest), and the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

