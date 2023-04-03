Red squirrels: Vaccine call to save animal from killer pox

From BBC
Wales’ red squirrels face being wiped out by a deadly virus unless a vaccine is developed, campaigners have warned.
The pox killed up to 80% of red squirrels over winter at one of just three sites where they can still be found in Wales.
Nearly 11,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Welsh government to fund vaccine research.
The Welsh government said it would look at “emerging evidence and opportunities to best support populations”.
Invasive, non-native grey squirrels carry squirrel pox virus, but are not affected by it.
Dr Craig Shuttleworth, an honorary research fellow at Bangor University, said there were only about 1,000 red squirrels left in north Wales, mostly on Anglesey.
There are tiny populations at Treborth, near Bangor, and in the Clocaenog forestry near Ruthin, Denbighshire.
There is also a project to restore the squirrels to Ceredigion, but the numbers remain small.
“We’ve got 1,000 and believe it or not, that’s a conservation success,” said Dr Shuttleworth.
“When we started on Anglesey we only had 40, now we’ve got about 800, potentially a few more. But they are under threat, a massive threat.”
There has been a successful programme to cull all the grey squirrels on Anglesey, to protect the reds, but this has proved almost impossible to repeat on the mainland.
