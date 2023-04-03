To restore Brazil’s Cerrado, planting trees is a bad option, experts say

When it comes to environmental destruction in Brazil, the world’s focus tends to be on the deforestation and burning of the Amazon. Yet the Cerrado, the second-largest Brazilian biome, at 2 million square kilometers (772,000 square miles), is being silently destroyed. Today, only 54.4% of the region is still covered with native vegetation, and a much smaller proportion (around 20%) remains untouched. This has prompted several proposals from well-meaning conservation activists to recover the Cerrado by planting forests. That, however, would be a mistake, experts say: the Cerrado is a savanna, and a savanna is not a degraded forest. Forestry engineer Giselda Durigan, from the ecology and hydrology lab at the São Paulo state Environmental Research Institute, says the idea of “recovering a degraded area” must be preceded by defining what “degradation” means in the first place. “For savannas and forests, this term has varied definitions,” she says. “Degradation conditions are very different in the Cerrado, and restoration challenges will also be different for each of them.” The process of humans occupying and therefore changing the Cerrado intensified at the turn of the 1950s to the 1960s, with road and rail construction bringing migrants to the region from across Brazil. They were attracted by the government’s development-driven farming policies aimed at integrating the Cerrado into the rest of the country, thus creating the conditions for expanding commercial agriculture. The result is the current state of degradation of nearly half of the Cerrado. To make matters worse, the areas that haven’t…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay