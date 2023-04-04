As conservation technology grows, so does Mongabay’s coverage

This week on the podcast, Mongabay’s newest staff writer Abhishyant Kidangoor, with experience covering health, climate change, and the environment in South Asia, joins to discuss his new focus on conservation technology. Click here to listen to the full interview: Abhi first cut his teeth on conservation technology for Mongabay as a fellow under the Sue Palminteri Wildtech Fellowship in 2022. There he gained an appreciation and fascination for conservation technology and its many applications. In this episode of the Newscast, he discusses new stories he’s working on related to tracking shark births, bioacoustics, and even AI. No stranger to rigorous reporting before joining Mongabay, Abhi produced work for Time while living in Hong Kong, covering the protests that occurred in 2019 and 2020. “In retrospect, I can confidently say that was definitely a turning point in Hong Kong’s political history,” he says. However, it did not come without its challenges. “We were teargassed…it was difficult to get people to talk. Security was a big concern.” Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong’s leaders to step down in Hong Kong, June 16, 2019. Image by VOA via Wikimedia Commons (PD). Additionally, Abhi spent considerable time documenting the fight against COVID-19 in India. In particular, he covered the story of 1 million women healthcare workers who were drafted and sent to rural villages across the nation to serve on the frontlines, where they also struggled to attain livable wages. In his spare time, Abhi has a passion for hiking and mentions…This article was originally published on Mongabay

