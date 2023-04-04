Brazil pulp and paper company Klabin touts ‘green’ image despite mining interests

With the slogan “Invest in Klabin and build a sustainable future” and a long list of awards for its commitment to preserving the environment, Brazilian pulp and paper manufacturer Klabin S.A. has drawn attention and resources in the financial market. At the end of 2022, the company held at least $680 million in stocks and bonds sold to 10 of its largest global funders and saw the number of individuals buying its shares on the Brazilian stock exchange jump from 10,000 to 252,000. What investors probably ignore or don’t know is that Klabin is also a mining company with registered interests in 194 areas across three Brazilian states. In the last 10 years, it has extracted substances worth 82.8 million reais ($16.3 million) on the market — without accounting for inflation. They also ignore or don’t know that part of the mineral deposits the paper company exploits or has applied to exploit pose threats to environmental preservation areas, water sources and territories of traditional Brazilian peoples. The paper company’s applications to mine in some areas may pose risks to ecosystems and traditional communities. Image courtesy of Maurício de Carvalho Nogueira/ISA. Under the rules of Brazil’s Financial Conduct Authority (CVM), operations accounting for less than 10% of the revenues of a company listed on the stock exchange do not need to be publicly declared. Therefore, neither Klabin’s financial statements nor its sustainability reports or the prospectuses for the bonds it places on the market — the main information channels for investors…This article was originally published on Mongabay

