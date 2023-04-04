U.S. firm quits Indonesian gasification project in major blow to coal ambitions

Indonesia’s plans to develop a coal gasification industry have been thrown into doubt following the withdrawal of a major foreign investor. During an investor call in late March, U.S.-based Air Products and Chemicals, a leading provider of coal gasification technology, confirmed it had withdrawn from all of its projects in Indonesia, including a planned facility in Bengalon, East Kalimantan province, and a $2.3 billion plant in Muara Enim, South Sumatra province, that broke ground in early 2022. The news, less than a year and a half after the investment deals were signed, is a stunning setback to the country’s ambitious plans to turn coal into dimethyl ether (DME) and create new market demand for domestically mined coal. “The timing was quite surprising,” said Andri Prasetiyo, program manager at Trend Asia, an Indonesian nonprofit that advocates for accelerating the transition to clean energy. “The Indonesia government claimed the project was ongoing, as a national strategic project.” Area cleared for coal mining in Borneo, East Kalimantan. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Coal gasification is a century-old technology in which coal is converted into a gas that can then be used for industrial or transportation purposes. DME made from Indonesia’s coal-to-gas plants would, in theory, be used as an alternative fuel in industrial, chemical or transportation applications, replacing imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The economics of coal gasification in Indonesia have been challenging since the beginning, and rising inflation has only made matters worse, said Ghee Peh, an energy finance analyst at the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

