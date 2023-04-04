Vulture carrion potential boon and threat for endangered Iberian lynx: Studies

During a study last year in Spain to assess scavenging by vultures, researchers made a surprising and unexpected find. A small number of Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus), among the world’s most endangered feline species, readily feasted on the carcasses. According to the study authors, this is one of the first documented instances of such behavior, which could have both positive and negative conservation implications. Researchers found that 12 out of 17 lynx present in the study area fed on carcasses, including two adults and a youngster who feasted at the same time. They also recorded some of the wild cats scent-marking some of the remains and, in some instances, trying to hide, or “cache,” their bounty. The researchers published the findings in the journal Biological Conservation. On the one hand, the scientists believe this could be a “potential important resource” for the recovering species in areas where their natural prey, the endangered European wild rabbit (Oryctolagus cuniculus), is seriously depleted because of disease. But the behavior also has caused concern among conservationists, as carcasses can be vectors for disease or for contamination due to lead bullets or poison found in hunted animals. “We thought this scavenging could be a problem for the lynx,” Jorge Tobajas, lead author of the paper with the University of Córdoba and Institute for Game and Wildlife Management, told Mongabay in an interview. “Maybe there is this overlooked effect of the scavenging behavior because until now the lynx was thought of as a specialist predator in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

