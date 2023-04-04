Wildlife trafficking gradually returns after pandemic lull, mostly by sea

On March 20, officials in Vietnam seized almost 7,000 kilograms (15,400 pounds) of elephant tusks at the port of Haiphong. This confirms the gradual return to normalcy in the illicit wildlife trade industry, which had been slowed down by the pandemic’s impact on global trade. “It’s a very alarming trend to observe — that such a large quantity of ivory is being trafficked in one shipment,” Ellen Tyra, an analyst with the wildlife crimes program at C4ADS, a U.S.-based nonprofit that works to expose illicit trafficking networks, told Mongabay. Illegal trafficking of wildlife parts hasn’t fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the resumption of trade shows a disturbing pattern of bulk shipments, according to new data. Ivory seizure Nouabale-Ndoki National Park. Photo courtesy of WCS. Elephants are killed to harvest their tusks. Image by Marthijn Brinks via Unsplash (Public domain). The figures from C4ADS show that seizures of elephant ivory, rhino horn and pangolin products in 2022 were still lower than before global trade was hit by COVID-19-related closures. But the data also indicate a return to large bulk shipments and increased trafficking by sea rather than by land or air. Maritime seizures accounted for more than 50% of the cumulative weight of seized elephant ivory, rhino horn and pangolin scales in 2022. Tyra’s team at C4ADS monitors wildlife trafficking using news media, customs websites, reports, and other publicly available sources across five categories of frequently trafficked wildlife: elephants, leopards, pangolins, rhinos and tigers. The resulting data, updated weekly, are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

