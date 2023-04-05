After 150 years of damage to people and planet, Rio Tinto ‘must be held to account’ (commentary)

For most of us, it seems quite obvious that doing harm leads to consequences. It’s only fair after all – if your actions hurt someone, you get held to account and you change. However, if you happen to be a multi-billion-dollar titan of the global mining industry, the harm-to-consequences link might not seem so clear. Our case in point here is Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian mining company, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year and holds its London Annual General Meeting on 6 April. The history of the company is littered with examples of environmental pollution, dispossessing people of their lands and destroying valuable cultural heritage, but the consequences it has faced have been few and far between. It still trades shares on the London Stock Exchange, still operates in 35 countries and still has an income of over $10 billion a year. Soon, a change in UK law may mean that companies based in the UK can be taken to court for human rights and environmental harms caused in other countries. Rio Tinto would do well to pay close attention to this development, as doing damage to people, the climate and nature is not something that’s simply in the past – it is still very much a part of the company’s operations today. Communities near Rio Tinto’s QMM mine in Madagascar have recorded uranium and lead levels 52 and 40 times in excess of WHO safe drinking water standards, respectively. Shown here is mineral-rich sand that awaits processing outside…This article was originally published on Mongabay

