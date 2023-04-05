Digital map created of UK's underground pipes and cables

From BBC
The government has announced the launch of a new digital map of the entire network of underground power cables, gas pipes, sewers and water mains across the country.
The interactive map has been tested in the North East of England and will be rolled out throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2025.
In the UK, buried pipes and cables measure about four million kilometres.
The government says mapping them could help avoid accidents and disruption.
Damage caused by accidental strikes to this buried network costs the UK an estimated £2.4bn per year.
The new map will give utility company workers access, almost instantly, to detailed plans of every piece of infrastructure buried at the when site they are digging.
There are currently about 60,000 cases a year of accidental damage to the network, when pipes or cables are struck during a dig.
Those accidents can lead to floods or power cuts, but they also put lives at risk. According to one report by an industry body, an average of 70 people a year are seriously injured as a result of contact with underground electricity cables.
That damage can also mean further disruption and road works, while utility companies make repairs.
