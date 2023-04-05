Element Africa: Gold in Ghana, oil in Nigeria, and fracking in South Africa

One dead, four injured as Ghana gold miner moves to evict artisanal miners BENSO, Ghana — Police killed one person and injured four others while attempting to clear trespassing miners from the Wassa gold mine at Benso in Ghana’s Western region. The owner of the mine, Golden Star Resources, says small-scale miners who have encroached on an abandoned part of its concession area have been impeding its operations. Golden Star began operating at Benso in 2009, but suspended mining activity in 2012 as the price of gold declined. The company returned to the site in 2022, but during the decade the mine was inactive, some Benso residents had begun artisanal mining for gold in the abandoned pit. Others planted cocoa trees inside the 500-meter (1,640-foot) buffer zone that surrounds the concession. When it resumed operations last year, the company held a public meeting with the community, warning the small-scale miners to stop trespassing and interfering with Golden Star’s operations. But Frank Afful, a member of the Benso town council, said locals still continue to dig for gold at the Wassa mine. “The area is a security zone, so people are not supposed to go there, but these illegal miners go there to mine,” he told Mongabay, “and the company have warned them countless times they wouldn’t listen and are still mining.” On the morning of March 23, Golden Star’s security guards, accompanied by police, attempted to clear illegal miners from the site so that blasting operations could take place. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

