Maps of sharks’ journeys show marine protected areas alone won’t save them

Silky sharks are one of the most widely sold species in the international fin trade. A Mongabay Latam investigation revealed that in 2021 shark fin exports from Ecuador tripled compared to the average of the previous eight years and that the fins of silky sharks (Carcharhinus falciformis) were among the most popular. These results match those of a 2020 scientific study that identified which species the fins in the markets of Hong Kong and Guangzhou, China, came from. After analyzing the DNA of 12,000 fin samples, the scientists concluded that around 90 shark species are traded but five dominate the business: blue sharks (Prionace glauca), followed by silky sharks, then scalloped hammerheads (Sphyrna lewini), smooth hammerheads (S. zygaena) and shortfin mako sharks (Isurus oxyrinchus). The last four are all threatened species on the IUCN Red List. According to a press release from Save Our Seas Foundation, a philanthropic organization that carries out scientific research, “[f]ins from up to two million silky sharks contribute to the global fin trade every year.” These sharks face pressure from the fishing industry, which has reduced their populations dramatically, to the point of being considered vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. A silky shark. Image © Pelayo Salinas/Charles Darwin Foundation. To help determine why silky sharks are so heavily traded, researchers from Save Our Seas Foundation’s Shark Research Center and the Guy Harvey Research Institute in Florida, U.S., and the Charles Darwin Foundation in the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, with support from the Galápagos National Park…This article was originally published on Mongabay

