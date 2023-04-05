Mongabay’s What-to-Watch list for April 2023

Mining projects across the world continue to affect the local populations. In Ecuador’s Intag Valley, communities are working to conserve, restore and defend the cloud forests in what locals say is the longest continuous resistance movement against mining in Latin America. In Nigeria, the gold rush is profiting a small handful of local elites and their Chinese partners at the expense of local communities and the environment. In Brazil, 20,000 illegal miners and their camps are being removed from the Yanomami Indigenous Territory. In March’s episode of Mongabay Sessions, host Romi Castagnino spoke with director Kartiki Gonsalves about her Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. With changing climates, growing populations and burgeoning industrialization, food crisis is an increasingly serious concern. The long drought in the arid northern Kenya has forced pastoralists to turn to fishing in an already stressed Turkana lake. In another part of the country, in another lake, massive fish die-offs have affected the fishers significantly. Mongabay-India spoke with conservationist M.K. Ranjitsinh about the introduction of African cheetahs in India, his fight with power companies for the great Indian bustard, and his wish for India’s environment. The team also covered stories about how traditional livelihoods and rural trades are being boosted by local solar power, and how we can employ technology to use agricultural waste to produce clean fuel. In Southeast Asia, where development is rapidly growing with little attention to local communites and the environment, Mongabay covered two issues in Vietnam and the Philippines. The plan for an…This article was originally published on Mongabay

