Virgin Orbit boss blasts leaders in parting email

From BBC
A senior executive at Virgin Orbit has hit out at the leadership in a farewell email, telling staff at the bankrupt rocket firm they “deserved better”.
Chief operating officer Tony Gingiss issued a lengthy apology to workers while blasting his fellow managers for apparently failing to say sorry.
Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy after failing to raise more funding.
Earlier this year, it failed to complete its first-ever satellite launch from UK soil.
In his goodbye email, Mr Gingiss thanked workers for “everything you gave to me personally”, adding “you deserved better than this!”.
He continued: “You simply did not have the leadership or opportunity to demonstrate to the world what you can fully do and how this product could be an enduring force in the market.”
He appeared to directly criticise Virgin Orbit’s chief executive Dan Hart by later stating he wanted to “say something to you, that you have not heard from the person who should be saying it, so I will…I’m sorry and I apologize”.
“I’m sorry that I was not able to convince our leader and board to take a different path to give us more time to figure things out,” he said in the email, which was published in full by US network CNBC.
Virgin Orbit has not responded to the BBC’s request for comment.
The company, based in California, was founded in 2017 and is a spin-off from Sir Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic.
It launches rockets from beneath modified Boeing 747 planes to send