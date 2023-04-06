Libreville’s shrinking mangroves leave Gabon’s capital prone to floods

In 2021, Gabon’s space research agency, AGEOS, concluded that the country’s capital, Libreville, had lost nearly 70 hectares (170 acres) of mangroves in three years. That’s an area about a fifth the size of New York City’s Central Park, which “is not much,” says Alfred Ngomanda, commissioner of the National Centre for Scientific and Technological Research of Gabon (CENAREST). “The surface area of mangroves in Gabon is much larger than that,” he tells Mongabay. “We have a deforestation rate that is not even 1%.” But while this may be a negligible amount at the national level, on the scale of Libreville, which has 1,883 hectares (4,653 acres) of mangroves, this represents 3.55% — which is worrying, says Magloire Désiré Mounganga, a former scientific coordinator at the ANPN, Gabon’s national parks agency. “There are several things that threaten it,” he says. “First of all, there is erosion, i.e. the rise of the sea, but when I go out into the field I also see urban pressure. It is such that the mangrove ecosystem which is in the urban periphery, unfortunately, is destined to be regularly damaged, if not completely destroyed.” Libreville’s skyline. Image by Elodie Toto / Mongabay Mangrove forests form a unique ecosystem at the boundary between land and sea in tropical and subtropical areas. Mangrove trees have intertwined stilt roots that can grow in soil with a high concentration of salt. Hectare for hectare, mangrove forests store more carbon than tropical rainforests, according to French NGO Energy Observer, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

