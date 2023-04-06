National corridor project aims to save Chile’s endangered huemul deer

Standing beside the Andean condor on Chile’s coat of arms is the huemul deer. The species, whose habitat stretches from central Chile all the way south to the tip of Patagonia, has declined dramatically over the last two centuries. But in Chile, a recently launched public-private project, the National Huemul Corridor, aims to boost the iconic deer’s population and push for large-scale ecosystem restoration. The corridor project is a collaboration between Rewilding Chile Foundation, Chile’s Ministry of Agriculture, the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) and the National Agricultural and Livestock Service. The aim is to connect huemul habitats within the country’s Route of the Parks. Spanning more than 2,700 kilometers (1,700 miles) across Patagonia, the route crosses 17 national parks and protects more than 11 million hectares (27 million acres) of land. Rewilding Chile’s long-term vision is to restore as much of the huemul’s original distribution as possible, according to Cristián Sáucedo, director of Rewilding Chile. Sáucedo thinks it is a monumental challenge that will require public-private partnerships, scientific research and active management of populations. Image courtesy of Marcelo Mascareño/Rewilding Chile. The ultimate goal, says Cristián Sáucedo, wildlife director of Rewilding Chile, is to restore the species (Hippocamelus bisulcus) to its original population, or as close to it is as possible. “It’s a long-term mission and the only way to get there is with this collaborative approach,” he told Mongabay in a video call. There are still plenty of steps before connecting different huemul populations, Sáucedo explains. These include a better…This article was originally published on Mongabay

