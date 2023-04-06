Peru national park sees deforestation spike despite carbon credit program: report

A carbon credit program in a prominent national park in Peru appears to have failed at preventing significant deforestation, raising questions about whether officials in charge of the program inflated its benefits in order to increase profits. A March report from the Associated Press revealed that the carbon credit program in Cordillera Azul National Park, a 13,500-kilometer (8,388-mile) protected area in the Andes, has been financially profitable but ineffective as a means of conservation. Satellite data shows that tree cover loss in the park has more than doubled in the past two years. “The Cordillera Azul project was flawed from the beginning, with far too many carbon credits generated and exaggerated benefits that allowed the nonprofit running the park for the Peruvian government to make more money — even as the tree canopy shrank,” the report said. Launched in 2008, the program was meant to offset the carbon footprint of major emitters. Oil companies like Shell and TotalEnergies purchased blocs of the park (or “credits”) equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide, allowing them to emit in other ways. AP found that more than 28 million credits were sold in Cordillera Azul, meaning the program was theoretically offsetting 28 million tons of CO2. The program brought in millions of dollars for the park, covering around 90% of its operating costs and bolstering forest patrols and education about deforestation for local communities, AP said. But at the same time, average tree cover loss increased from 262 hectares (650 acres) per year…This article was originally published on Mongabay

