Where Indigenous land rights prevail in Brazil, so does nature, study finds

PERUÍBE, Brazil — On Oct. 2, 2020, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court overruled the marco temporal cutoff criteria for demarcating Indigenous lands, and upheld the 2016 homologation of the Piaçaguera Indigenous Territory. The court’s verdict came as a relief to the families of the last coastal piece of Tupi-Guarani land in Brazil’s southeast region, in the middle of the Atlantic Forest. The long-drawn-out demarcation process, ending with the homologation that officially recognizes the land as Indigenous territory, began in 2000. That was the year when the Indigenous families returned to this area in São Paulo state after being evicted by squatters. Since then, they’ve had to hold out for two decades against attempts to retake and destroy their territory, which covers 2,795 hectares (6,907 acres) and is today home to 11 villages and 358 residents. For eight of those years, they resisted a campaign of harassment led by controversial businessman Eike Batista, at one point the richest person in Brazil and No. 7 in the world. Batista, who in 2018 was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for bribing a public official in exchange for state contracts, had tried — and failed — to convince the Indigenous families to sell part of their land to him to build what would have been the largest port in Brazil. In 2011, the families blocked a concession that had allowed a mining company to extract sand in the region. That operation had left a cratered moonscape after five decades of exploitation, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

