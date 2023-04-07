Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership must increase transparency (commentary)

“In Indonesia, now, wherever you look there is corruption,” the country’s Coordinating Minister for Politics and Security, Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin (Mahfud MD), said in Kompas recently. His statement strengthens data on the worsening corruption index in Indonesia. The Transparency International report for 2023 shows that Indonesia’s corruption perception index has decreased by four points from the previous year, meaning that all sectors in Indonesia are at risk of corruption, including the energy sector. In that sector last year, Indonesia obtained a commitment to finance the energy transition through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) scheme. Under this scheme, Indonesia will receive $20 billion in funding. So, in the context of corruption risk, JETP funds are vulnerable too, if not managed properly. If corruption occurs in the JETP program, it will harm the public interest, and the energy transition program within JETP will fail. Meanwhile, the public must continue to pay off the foreign debt created by the JETP program. So, where are the points of vulnerability for corruption in the JETP program? The advance of renewable energy development in Indonesia could be slowed if the JETP program suffers from corruption. Image by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash. One point where corruption has the potential to occur is the early retirement program for coal-fired power plants (PLTU). The possibility of collusion to enrich corporations could occur in this case. In addition, the program that will receive JETP funding is the development of renewable energy. As with the early retirement of coal plants, this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

