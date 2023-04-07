Rare hispid hares feel the heat from Nepal’s tiger conservation measures

KATHMANDU — On an early spring afternoon on the fringes of Nepal’s Chitwan National Park, smoke fills the air and the smell of burning grass is overpowering. As flames rage across the landscape, devouring everything in their path, soot descends on the tourist town of Sauraha like snowflakes. This is a common scene in tiger-dense protected areas across Nepal, where officials carry out large scale burning of the grassland habitats between February and May as a management tool. Both officials and local people say they believe that fires are a cost-effective tool to prevent grasslands, which provide habitat for tigers and their prey, from turning into forests, and to promote the growth of fresh and nutritious grass sprouts. But conservationists say management practices like this, already being criticized for being too tiger-centric, could prove costly for another species: the endangered and elusive hispid hare (Caprolagus hispidus). Officials carry out large scale burning of the Chitwan grassland habitats between February and May as a management tool. Image by Grant Eaton via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). “We have found that the grassland burning season may be coinciding with the breeding period of hispid hares,” said Bijaya Singh Dhami, lead author of a recent study on the animal. “The newborns may not be able to run fast and save themselves from the fire.” The nocturnal and solitary mammal, billed as one of the world’s rarest, once roamed the grasslands at the foothills of the Himalayas. “We don’t know for sure about the mating…This article was originally published on Mongabay

