Study: Women, youths can be more effective at driving sustainable farming changes

JAKARTA — A new study has shown that farmers who aren’t traditionally perceived as having the most social and cultural power in their community can be more effective at convincing their peers to adopt new practices. The findings could have significant implications for conservation organizations trying to implement sustainable agriculture programs within communities. The study, published in February, looked at the role of women and younger cacao farmers in a district of Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island. It found that, compared to older males in the community who were perceived to be “opinion leaders,” women and younger farmers were able to convince nearly twice as many of their fellow farmers to try out new techniques. Study author Petr Matous, an associate professor at the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Engineering, noted that farming is highly gendered in Indonesia; few women occupy prominent roles in local groups, many of which are community-based organizations aimed at improving the livelihoods of locals. These groups are also often responsible for channeling support from the government and international organizations, he added. “But what our result has demonstrated is something often remarked on anecdotally in many other settings,” Matous said in a statement. “From farming and construction to banking and politics, older men are often perceived as the most influential in their networks, but in our study they didn’t have the greatest impact.” A member of the Sulawesi farming community speaks to a contact about using a new pair of scissors to prune cacao crops. Image courtesy of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

