Uterine implants and underwater ultrasounds aim to demystify shark births

At first glance, the device resembles an egg-shaped game. But the birth-alert-tag is anything but a toy. Inside, it holds technology that collects data aimed at informing conservation strategies for sharks, among the most vulnerable vertebrates on Earth. The birth-alert-tag (BAT) is a first-of-its-kind device designed to be implanted in the uterus of pregnant sharks. The mother shark ejects the device along with her babies when she gives birth; satellite technology enables it to alert researchers about the location and time of the births. A study published in March 2023 in the journal Science Advances showed the BAT works after the researchers who developed it deployed it successfully in two female sharks. “Discovering where sharks give birth is our holy grail,” James Sulikowski, a co-author of the study and associate director of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences at Arizona State University, told Mongabay in a video interview. “It’s crucial information that has eluded us for so long.” Sulikowski developed the BAT along with Neil Hammerschlag, director of the Shark Research and Conservation Program at the University of Miami. The birth-alert-tag (BAT) is an egg-shaped device that can help document the location and timing of shark births. Image courtesy of James Sulikowski. Pregnancy and infancy are animals’ most vulnerable life stages, so accurately identifying where pregnant mothers and newborns spend their time, and when, is imperative to protecting them from harmful human activities. Scientists have long used tags that implant in either the uterus or the vagina to document…This article was originally published on Mongabay

