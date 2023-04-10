Floating solar project on Philippines natural lake brings hope — and questions

Boats and water hyacinths aren’t the only ones floating in the Philippines’ Laguna Lake. In some areas of Los Baños and Bay, small-scale floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) installations can be seen afloat. With a warm breeze and the setting sun in the background, the FPV beds provide a scenic view. These installations are part of a pilot project for a planned 2,000-hectare (4,900-acre), 1,300-megawatt FPV project in Laguna province with expected operations to begin in 2024. The project is a first both for the Philippines and globally. Though floating photovoltaic installations are gaining popularity as interest in renewable energy surges, it will be the first large-scale operation on a natural lake. What exactly this will mean for local people dependent on the lake for survival remains to be seen. When he first heard of the project, says Cornelio Replan Jr., chairman of the local government-sponsored fishers association, he immediately thought of how it would affect their livelihoods as fisherfolks. “We are not against development, but I hope they do not leave out fisherfolks in their plans because our livelihood depends on it and we are the ones who know the lake,” Replan says, speaking in Filipino. He has been fishing since he was 12 years old. Fisherfolks cleaning their nets at the Community Fish Landing Center in Bay, Laguna, after a few days of not being able to fish due to unfavorable weather conditions. Various kinds of waste such as plastics and wood were caught up in their fishing nets.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

