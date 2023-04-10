Indonesian Indigenous group AMAN wins Skoll Award for defending land rights

JAKARTA — The Indigenous Peoples’ Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), the main advocacy group for Indigenous communities in Indonesia, has won a 2023 Skoll Award for Social Innovation. Since its establishment in 1999, AMAN has been advocating for Indigenous rights to prevent communities from having their lands stolen. The main issue currently facing Indigenous communities in Indonesia is the massive expropriation of Indigenous territories and all the wealth within those territories. This has exacerbated climate change, as the clearing of Indigenous forests releases heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. On the other hand, protecting Indigenous people’s rights to their lands and forests is one of the best tool to fight climate change, as Indigenous peoples have been proven to be the best guardians of forests, even with their often-limited access to financial resources and lack of legal recognition. When compared with government-managed protection zones, forests managed by Indigenous communities are often better conserved. For example, a 2000-2012 study of the Amazon found that annual deforestation rates on tenured Indigenous forestlands were 2-3 times lower than outside these areas. To protect Indigenous peoples’ rights to their lands, AMAN has been carrying out a number of initiatives, like mapping Indigenous territories and lobbying for pro-Indigenous legislation. “We thank the Skoll Foundation. This award shows that AMAN’s hard work for more than 20 years has been recognized as a tremendous fight,” AMAN secretary general Rukka Sombolinggi told Mongabay. To date, 2,449 Indigenous communities, representing 20 million people, have joined AMAN. AMAN has also supported an…This article was originally published on Mongabay

