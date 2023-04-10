To build its ‘green’ capital city, Indonesia runs a road through a biodiverse forest

BALIKPAPAN/JAKARTA — A clearing for the ramp to a new toll road in the Indonesian Bornean city of Balikpapan gapes open on the side of a paved highway as big trucks rumble past. Farther down this passage that’s been bulldozed through a forested area on the Balikpapan Bay coast, the sound of excavators grows louder. Construction workers are cutting down trees and shunting them to the side, uncovering the soft, reddish soil, while others rest at a makeshift hut. The broad pathway leads to a high ground clearing with a view over the coast and the bay below. Here, a temporary office has been erected, with a handful of banners put up explaining what this ongoing construction represents. The toll road is being built as part of the development of Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara, here in East Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo. But experts warn that the road threatens the integrity of a protected riverside forest and the coastal mangroves and marine ecosystem that it borders. When Mongabay visited the area in October 2022, clearing for the road hadn’t been completed yet. It ended at rows of thick, towering trees. But the latest satellite images reviewed by Mongabay show that the planned road has, in just a few months, cut through the coastal forests to reach a recently completed bridge from Balikpapan. In the process, the road has passed into the buffer zone of the protected Sungai Wain Forest and grazes the forest itself. A high clearing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay