A Ramadan reflection on Islam and climate action (commentary)

This month, Muslims across the world welcomed the month of Ramadan – a blessed month during which they fast and strive towards nurturing God-consciousness both spiritually and through acts of goodness. This month also marked the release of the new IPCC report, which provides a “how-to guide to defuse the climate time-bomb,” as described by UN Secretary General António Guterres. However, what characterized this report was a hopeful urgency in the call to action. The report calls for a joint commitment by all of humanity to participate in a global effort towards a radical shift in the impacts of climate change. As the IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair, Debra Roberts explained last year, “Our assessment clearly shows that tackling all these different challenges involves everyone…working together to prioritize risk reduction…in this way, different interests, values and world views can be reconciled…” Different perspectives, world views, and approaches to understanding and connecting with the Earth’s wellbeing, must cooperatively form the climate action narrative. Muslims and the Islamic world view play a role in this. The Pew Research Center identifies a global Muslim population of more than 1.9 billion, which is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. With more than 50 Muslim-majority nations in the world, along with a significant number of Muslims living in places like Europe and North America, the climate change discourse impacts Muslims bilaterally. Many Muslim nations are bearing significant impacts from climate change, while others are also living in nations that are actively contributing to climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

