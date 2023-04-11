Brazilian gold miners get free rein in Venezuela’s Indigenous lands

SANTA ELENA DE UAIRÉN, Venezuela — Standing at the brink of a man-made canyon, Jhonny Pereira, a Brazilian-born mining boss, looks down at a dozen gold miners as they plough through piles of soil and rocks. They’re toiling in the Parkupi mine, in southern Venezuela, about 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) from the border with Brazil. “There are more people here now,” he tells me, almost yelling to cover the rumbling of machines that use high-pressure water jets to dislodge rock and move gravel. “You know, it’s out of necessity; people here are starving,” he says. He is one of thousands of Brazilian wildcat miners, locally known as garimpeiros, who have migrated to Venezuela in search of gold. Pereira and other garimpeiros know their mining activities destroy these pristine lands. He laments the destruction they’re causing and has made some meager attempts to restore lands. Yet, such efforts are limited, and these territories are remain scarred, while Indigenous people witness their lands being exploited and feel trapped in a place of little opportunity. Since the collapse of Venezuela’s economy — reduced by roughly three-quarters between 2014 and 2021 — the country has increasingly relied on Brazil for imports of food, medicine, fuel, machinery and other basic supplies to keep their local population and the mines alive. Venezuelan bolivares are useless. Here, everything is paid in Brazilian reais or in gold. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when people struggled to access food and medicine, supplies still reached the mines, says a merchant,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

