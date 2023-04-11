Community conservation benefits Sulawesi flying foxes, but more is needed, experts say

After four years of conservation action, the number of flying foxes — large bat species — flocking to the Indonesian island of Mantawalu Daka has grown from around 8,000 to 40,000, according to PROGRES Sulawesi, an Indonesian NGO. Conservationists have worked with community members to change negative perceptions of bats and limit hunting on the island. Protecting bats can improve forest health, and since their return in greater numbers, local fishers report fish are easier to come by around the island. “Our hypothesis is that the bat poop washes out to the outer area of the islands,” Sheherazade, co-executive director of PROGRES Sulawesi, told Mongabay. As it does so, it’s thought the bat guano spurs seagrass growth, which in turn provides habitat for fish. “Now, more and more fishermen report that it’s easier to catch fish closer to the island.” Bat hunting on Mantawalu Daka and other parts of Sulawesi remains a challenge, PROGRES Sulawesi’s Sheherazade explained. For her, it underlines the need to expand conservation action. Photo courtesy of PROGRES Sulawesi. Flying fox ecosystem services The positive impact of nutrient-rich flying fox poop on seagrass and fish abundance needs further research, the conservationists say. Beyond that, there are several scientifically documented benefits of having these bats around. It’s known, for example, that they are key pollinators of durian, an economically valuable fruit across Southeast Asia. And they also pollinate a number of other tropical plants, directly influencing the health of forest ecosystems. “Flying foxes play an important role in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay