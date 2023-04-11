Indigenous Amazon forests absorb noxious fumes and prevent diseases from wildfires, study suggests

SÃO PAULO—A new study published in Nature estimates that forests in Indigenous lands in Brazil’s Amazon have the potential to absorb over 7,000 tons of noxious fumes from forest fires every year, preventing about 15 million cases of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases annually, which would otherwise cost $2 billion to Brazil’s public health system. The effect on the health of populations adds to the environmental impacts of fires in the Amazon forest, which are mainly caused by deforestation and contribute to increased emissions. What was not yet known was the level of those damages, the costs and the ability of the Amazon forests in Indigenous lands to absorb the pollutants, said the study’s authors. Fire-related incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular infections for the entire Brazilian Amazon on a municipality basis from 2010 to 2019. Spatially, the Arc of deforestation in the Amazon was the region with the highest average incidences of infections reported. Image courtesy of EcoHealth Alliance. “The study is the first to measure how much the loss of rainforests protected by Indigenous peoples can cost human health,” said Paula Prist, lead author of the study and research scientist at the EcoHealth Alliance, during a press conference last week. The study is part of compounding research pointing to the successful forest conservation efforts and environmental services Indigenous territories in the Amazon provide. The Amazon Indigenous lands ratified by the Brazilian state, which number 383, were included in the study. Based on an analysis of ten years of data, from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

