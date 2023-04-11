Report: Indonesia’s ‘food estate’ program repeating failures of past projects

JAKARTA — When the Indonesian government announced its food estate program in 2020, it envisioned the establishment of large-scale agricultural plantations across the country. These plantations of crops like rice, cassava and potato were supposed to be the answer to what the government says is an impending global food crisis, and would help feed the world’s fourth-largest population. But a field investigation at the sites of the food estate program in the Bornean province of Central Kalimantan by independent researchers in March 2022 and February 2023 instead found sprawling plantations that had been abandoned. Three years into the program, there’s no rice or cassava crops ready to be harvested, and no farmers tending their fields. Instead, wild shrubs have sprouted on these plots of lands, and excavators have started to rust away, according to the investigation by environmental NGOs Pantau Gambut and Walhi Central Kalimantan, and BBC News Indonesia. In the village of Tewai Baru, Gunung Mas district, for instance, the investigation found 600 hectares (nearly 1,500 acres) of cassava plantations withering away. Villagers told the researchers that the crops hadn’t been harvested. And despite being more than a year old, well into maturity for cassava plants, these crops appeared thin and stunted, the researchers found. The cassava tubers themselves were small, about the size of a human finger. The investigation also found seven abandoned excavators that no longer worked. A cleared area for the establishment of cassava plantation as a part of the food estate program in the Tewai…This article was originally published on Mongabay

