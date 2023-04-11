Report sums up Bolsonaro’s destruction legacy and Amazon’s next critical steps

After four years of environmental destruction, Brazil has reached a crossroads that will determine the fate of its biomes and its role in the global climate crisis. In its first 100 days in office, the new government has taken decisive action to undo the damage inflicted by former president Jair Bolsonaro, experts say. However, they also warn there are three crucial measures pending that need to be pushed forward this year, and that failing to do so could undermine the campaign promises of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A damning new report from the Climate Observatory, a network of civil society organizations, compiled four years’ worth of measures by the Bolsonaro administration, in office from 2019 to 2022, ranging from the dismantling of environmental protection agencies to record high levels of deforestation. The report makes a clear conclusion: the former president deliberately tried to sabotage environmental conservation. “There was a calculated plan to destroy the environment,” Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, told Mongabay by phone. “We know that everything that happened was not by chance. It was a plan of destruction.” Final numbers of the damage the Bolsonaro administration inflicted on Brazil’s environment, according to the report, include: zero Indigenous territories demarcated; a 60% increase in deforestation from the previous four-year period, the largest increase ever recorded in a presidential term; a 12.2% increase in greenhouse gas emissions from 2020 to 2021, the highest in 19 years; and a 38% decrease in the number of fines…This article was originally published on Mongabay

