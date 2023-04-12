Ecuador banned gas flaring over a year ago. Why is it still happening?

A court in Ecuador ordered oil companies to stop the hazardous practice of burning natural gas at extraction sites because it was a major driver of cancer and other illnesses in nearby communities. But nearly two years have passed since that ruling, and oil companies are burning more natural gas than ever. In September 2021, a provincial court gave oil companies 18 months to eliminate “gas flaring” in the Amazon, most notably in the provinces of Sucumbíos and Orellana, where a lawsuit had been filed by a group of young girls worried about the future of their health. Although that deadline expired at the end of March, oil companies continue to use the flares. “The state of Ecuador has failed to comply with the ruling and continues to burn gas, violating the rights of the Amazon, the girls and the country,” said Pablo Fajardo, an attorney representing the girls in the lawsuit and the Union of People Affected by Texaco (UDAPT), an advocacy group for victims of oil drilling in the area. Gas flares look like tall columns emitting fire into the air over oil fields. They’re designed to burn off the excess natural gas produced during oil extraction but also contribute to climate change and pose serious health risks to people who have to breathe it in and drink the water it contaminates. One study conducted by UDAPT and environmental group Clínica Ambiental found 442 cases of cancer between 2018 and 2022 in oil-producing areas of the Amazon like…This article was originally published on Mongabay

